Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.51. 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

Alaska Power & Telephone Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.41.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services.

