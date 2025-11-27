Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.5060. Approximately 1,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.6395.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.79% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

