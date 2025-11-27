Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.3910.
Dexus Trading Up 3.5%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.
About Dexus
Dexus engages in real estate investments, leasing and tenant services. It operates its business through following segments: Office, Industrial, Property Management, Funds Management, Development & Trading, and Others. The Office segment offers domestic office space with any associated retail space, car parks and office developments.
