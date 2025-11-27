Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.06 and last traded at $74.98. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
