Insider Buying: OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Buys 24,319 Shares of Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu bought 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,029,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,771.55. The trade was a 0.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu bought 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.

On Friday, August 29th, Jeffrey Yu bought 10,890 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $8,929.80.

Shares of OneMedNet stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 298,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,577. OneMedNet Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONMD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new position in OneMedNet in the third quarter valued at $4,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

