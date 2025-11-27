OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Jeffrey Yu Buys 173,350 Shares

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu acquired 173,350 shares of OneMedNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $119,611.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 6,955,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,336.40. This represents a 2.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu bought 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu bought 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15.

OneMedNet Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:ONMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 298,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. OneMedNet Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONMD. Wall Street Zen raised OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMedNet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management bought a new stake in OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

See Also

