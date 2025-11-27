Comparing Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) and Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN)

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) and Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Liminatus Pharma and Vor Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liminatus Pharma and Vor Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liminatus Pharma 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vor Biopharma 1 5 4 1 2.45

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vor Biopharma has a consensus price target of $73.17, suggesting a potential upside of 820.34%. Given Vor Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vor Biopharma is more favorable than Liminatus Pharma.

97.3% of Vor Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vor Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liminatus Pharma and Vor Biopharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -8.13 Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($386.83) -0.02

Liminatus Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vor Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vor Biopharma beats Liminatus Pharma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liminatus Pharma

Liminatus Pharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells. The company’s eHSCs targeted therapies, such as CAR-Ts, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates provide treatment for blood cancers. Vor Biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Akron BioProducts to develop and manufacture cGMP nucleases. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

