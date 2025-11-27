Head-To-Head Contrast: Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) versus Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC)

Profitability

This table compares Pyxus International and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International -0.23% -3.32% -0.30% Moolec Science N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Pyxus International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pyxus International and Moolec Science”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International $119.15 million 0.71 $15.17 million ($0.11) -31.36 Moolec Science $5.62 million 0.29 -$7.31 million ($2.20) -0.19

Pyxus International has higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Pyxus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moolec Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moolec Science beats Pyxus International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxus International

(Get Free Report)

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Moolec Science

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.