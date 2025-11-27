Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 16,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 17,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.8950.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ELEZY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Endesa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC lowered Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Endesa alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ELEZY

Endesa Stock Performance

Endesa Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99.

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.