SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 20% – Still a Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. 26,601,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 46 price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 46.
SolGold Stock Up 20.0%
About SolGold
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
