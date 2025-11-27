First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.83 and last traded at $222.05. Approximately 360,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 197,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.60.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.72 and its 200 day moving average is $217.18.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 496,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 188,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.