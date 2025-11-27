Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

EVOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoke presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

The stock has a market cap of £137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.29.

