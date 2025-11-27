Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.25. 10,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 3,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.78.

Pender Growth Fund Trading Up 6.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.67. The company has a market cap of C$107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Pender Growth Fund

In related news, insider Penderfund Capital Management Ltd. bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 648,191 shares in the company, valued at C$9,625,636.35. This represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

