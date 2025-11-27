Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.8190. 1,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 2,000.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

