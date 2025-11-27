Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.8190. 1,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8%
The company has a market cap of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
