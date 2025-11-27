WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $65.24. 38,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 35,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 30.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 22.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 161,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

