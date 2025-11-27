United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 369,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 296,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $335.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPER. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

