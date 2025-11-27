Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

