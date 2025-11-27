Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.07 and last traded at $64.07. 3,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.

PRBZF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

