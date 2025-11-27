Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of COP traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $87.18. 5,066,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

