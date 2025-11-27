Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Polaris stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. 949,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,301. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently -101.13%.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 7.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 71.3% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 79,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

