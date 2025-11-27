Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.75. 6,725,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $500.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.75. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after buying an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,914,000 after buying an additional 956,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.