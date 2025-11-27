Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eaton stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NYSE:ETN traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,030. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.18 and its 200 day moving average is $356.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 200 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 500 shares of company stock worth $174,389 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Melius Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $412.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.50.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

