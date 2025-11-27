W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in W.R. Berkley stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

WRB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $78.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. W.R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $682,816,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $367,921,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 6,503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,561,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,174,000 after buying an additional 2,601,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,892,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,886,000 after buying an additional 1,224,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after acquiring an additional 759,122 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

