Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.29.

