BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.37. 8,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 74,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

BluMetric Environmental Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The stock has a market cap of C$54.37 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Activity at BluMetric Environmental

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Macfabe sold 56,000 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$73,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 311,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$411,341.04. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $223,271. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

