Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 102.25.

The firm has a market cap of £137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.29.

