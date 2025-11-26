SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading 20% Higher – What’s Next?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. Approximately 26,601,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 46 target price on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 46.
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
