Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Probe Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.65 price objective on shares of Probe Gold and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Probe Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.93.

Get Probe Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRB

Probe Gold Trading Down 1.8%

About Probe Gold

The stock has a market cap of C$228.67 million and a PE ratio of -16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.