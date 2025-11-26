Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.32. Approximately 77,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$433.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.93.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$358.20 million for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.648374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp is a Canadian-based company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in South America. It operates in five segments: Colombia, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia; Peru; Ecuador & others, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration in Ecuador, the corporate office in Canada, and non-operating entities that have been aggregated; Guyana segment includes all offshore upstream business activities; and Midstream segment includes company’s investments in pipelines, storage, port, and other facilities relating to the distribution and exportation of crude oil products in Colombia.

