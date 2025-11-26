Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Free Report) traded down 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 19,858,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 11,175,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Trading Down 9.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JDST. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.