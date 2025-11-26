Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.17 and last traded at $156.3755, with a volume of 104988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bombardier to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61.

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

