Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.89 and last traded at $101.96. 14,907,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 9,555,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.