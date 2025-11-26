Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) was down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 203,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 417,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

