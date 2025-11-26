Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 330,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Down 17.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

