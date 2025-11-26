Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 413,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 174,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Trading Up 25.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

