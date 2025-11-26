Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Director Arani Bose Sells 7,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.19, for a total transaction of $2,251,425.00. Following the sale, the director owned 275,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,630,599.59. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.56, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.96. 434,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,909. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.26 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.75 and a 200 day moving average of $257.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1,139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 437.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth $114,014,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $78,585,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $63,731,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

