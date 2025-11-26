Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 31,952 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 31,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $5,093,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,721,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,440,414.06. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 46,110 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $7,734,030.30.

On Friday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,046 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.10, for a total transaction of $472,434.60.

On Thursday, November 20th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 8,081 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,263,221.92.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,772 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $589,563.60.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $4,668,900.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,246 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $1,012,851.36.

On Thursday, November 6th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 23,157 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $3,981,846.15.

On Monday, November 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $305,641.13.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00.

Shares of PI traded up $7.42 on Wednesday, hitting $172.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,716. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.74 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.47. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.06.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. Zacks Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna set a $255.00 target price on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $1,332,840,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,184,000 after buying an additional 731,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after acquiring an additional 393,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 214,792 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,259,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

