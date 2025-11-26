Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.50 and last traded at $161.13. Approximately 21,328,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 20,627,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $376.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after acquiring an additional 785,494 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,305,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

