Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.46. 33,840,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 39,659,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.19 and a quick ratio of 18.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $310,760.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,160.17. This represents a 33.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 5,479 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $41,037.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 161,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,807.27. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,014.7% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 278,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 253,666 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 314,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 217,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

