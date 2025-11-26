Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 102.25.

The firm has a market cap of £137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.29.

