Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $606.68 and last traded at $605.16. Approximately 58,671,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 48,781,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $590.07.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $607.77 and a 200-day moving average of $571.40.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
