Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $606.68 and last traded at $605.16. Approximately 58,671,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 48,781,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $590.07.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $607.77 and a 200-day moving average of $571.40.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

