GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $583.00 and last traded at $579.70. 2,722,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,402,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,220,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 273.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 1,104,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,016,000 after acquiring an additional 892,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,013,000 after acquiring an additional 868,927 shares during the period.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

