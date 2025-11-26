GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) was up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. Approximately 7,594,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalData presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.

Get GlobalData alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalData

GlobalData Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of £852.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.10.

In other GlobalData news, insider Peter Harkness sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total value of £26,700. Also, insider Graham Lilley purchased 23,961 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £29,951.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,027,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,095,900. Insiders own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About GlobalData

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.