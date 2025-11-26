YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (MSFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5,478.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA MSFO traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,779. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSFO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (MSFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Microsoft stock (MSFT) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

