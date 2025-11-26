YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (YBIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5,019.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

NYSEARCA YBIT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 211,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,570. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Shares of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 1st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, November 30th.

The YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a synthetic covered call strategy based on futures contracts against Bitcoin. The strategy aims to provide income in which gains are capped and losses are not YBIT was launched on Apr 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

