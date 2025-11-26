Best Infrastructure Stocks To Research – November 26th

Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, Marvell Technology, Cleanspark, and Vertiv are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own, or operate the physical systems and services that support an economy—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, pipelines, and telecom networks. These companies often generate stable, long-term cash flows and dividends and are influenced by government spending, regulation, economic cycles, and interest-rate movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

See Also