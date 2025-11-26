Best Streaming Stocks To Watch Now – November 25th

Spotify Technology, Roku, and Confluent are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is delivering audio, video or other content over the internet — investors watch these names for subscriber growth, engagement metrics and recurring?revenue potential. The term is also used in mining/royalty contexts to describe companies that buy future production “streams” from miners, giving investors exposure to commodity output and often more predictable cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Confluent (CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

