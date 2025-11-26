Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – November 26th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Merck & Co., Inc., and Chevron are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly return a portion of their profits to shareholders—typically as cash payments called dividends—on a quarterly or annual basis. They appeal to income-oriented investors seeking steady cash flow and potential total return through reinvestment, but dividend amounts and continuity are declared by the company’s board and are not guaranteed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
Chevron (CVX)
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
