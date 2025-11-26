USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 7,684,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,575,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USAR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in USA Rare Earth by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,799,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,455 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth about $13,554,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the first quarter worth about $4,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 2,437.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 627,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

