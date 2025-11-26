NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.8460. Approximately 22,337,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,593,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. BNP Paribas lowered NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,085,344 shares in the company, valued at $443,654,282.56. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000,000 shares of company stock worth $604,862,902 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 39.4% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

